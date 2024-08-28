[Watch] Jemimah Rodrigues hits a boundary to reach maiden half-century in a do-or-die game, helps Knight Riders qualify for WCPL 2024 final

On Tuesday, August 27, Jemimah Rodrigues hit a boundary to reach her maiden half-century in a do-or-die game before helping the Trinbago Knight Riders secure a spot in the Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) final. Chasing 131 against Barbados Royals, Jemimah scored an unbeaten 59 runs off 50 balls, hitting four boundaries. The right-handed batter kept scoring runs as wickets continued to fall on the other end. She scored a boundary to reach her maiden fifty in the T20 tournament.

The achievement came during the 19th over of TKRW’s run chase. Qiana Joseph bowled a flighted delivery on off and Rodrigues chipped it over the extra cover for a brilliant shot as the ball raced to the boundary. The Knight Riders’ dugout stood up to applaud the timely knock.

The Knight Riders won the match by four wickets with two deliveries remaining and will meet the Barbados Royals again in the summit clash. With the knock, Jemimah Rodrigues returned to form after scores of 16, 26, and 2 in her last three innings in the tournament.

Jemimah Rodrigues overshadows Chamari Athapaththu as TKRW beat BRW by four wickets in WCPL 2024 clash

Jemimah Rodrigues' clinical batting display overshadowed Chamari Athapaththu's all-round performance in a must-win WCPL 2024 game on Tuesday.

Asked to bat first, BRW put up 130/7 in their allotted 20 overs. Athapaththu starred with the bat, scoring 70 runs off 63 balls with the help of 10 boundaries. Rashada Williams and Qiana Joseph were the other two batters who reached double digits. Shikha Pandey, Shamilia Connell, and Samara Ramnath bagged two wickets each for TKRW.

In response, the Knight Riders achieved the target with two balls to spare, courtesy of Jemimah Rodrigues' 59*. Kycia Knight, Chedean Nation, skipper Deandra Dottin, and Jess Jonassen contributed with double-digit scores.

Barbados captain Hayley Mathews and Chamari Athapaththu bagged two wickets apiece. Aaliyah Alleyne also picked up one wicket.

The two teams will lock horns once again in the WCPL 2024 final on Friday, August 30. TKRW won the inaugural title in 2022 while BRW are the reigning defending champions.

The Royals qualified for the final by finishing on top of the points table. The Guyana Amazan Warriors Women were the other (third) team that missed out.

