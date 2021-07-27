Watch: Jemimah Rodriguez brings up her second consecutive half-century in The Hundred 

Jemimah Rodriguez is having a dream run in The Hundred as she notched up her second half-century in as many matches. Jemimah's 60-run knock helped Northern Superchargers emerge victorious in their clash with Trent Rockets at Trent Bridge on Monday evening.

Even in the previous match, Jemimah Rodriguez played an astonishing knock of 92* to take her team home in a tricky chase. This time around, she played a brilliant inning while batting first and demonstrated her adaptive skills.

Watch Jemimah Rodriguez reach her half-century with a boundary in the clip below:

Jemimah's 60 powers Superchargers to a healthy first innings total

Earlier in the day, the Northern Superchargers won the toss and elected to bat first in the encounter. Skipper Lauren Winfield-Hill(33) and Jemimah Rodriguez(60 in 41 balls) added 64 runs for the first wicket and laid out a solid platform for the team.

Later, Laura Kimmince(31 in13 balls) played a blazing knock in the company of Rodriguez to provide impetus to the Superchargers in the second half of the innings. Due to the trio's efforts, the Northern Superchargers reached a score of 149/7 at the end of hundred balls. Sammy-Jo Johnson(4/15) bowled a brilliant spell to restrict the Superchargers from reaching a bigger total.

In reply, Trent Rockets' openers failed to give the team a good start as they perished early. Skipper Nat Sciver(33) and Katherine Brunt(43) tried their best in the middle-order, but they did not receive any support from the other batters. That meant the Trent Rockets could muster only 122/7 in the second innings. Due to a balanced effort from the bowling attack, the Northern Superchargers won the contest by 27 runs.

Jemimah Rodriguez deservingly won the player of the match award for scoring her second consecutive fifty in the tournament. Rodriguez currently sits comfortably in pole position on the highest run-getters list in the Women's Hundred. So far, she has scored 152 runs in two matches.

Dane van Niekerk is in the second position with 85 runs, while Harmanpreet Kaur is in third position with 78 runs across two games.

