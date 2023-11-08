[WATCH] Joe Root gets bowled through his legs after missing trademark reverse lap during ENG vs NED 2023 World Cup clash 

England batter Joe Root was dismissed in an unorthodox manner by Logan van Been in the ongoing 2023 ODI World Cup league stage encounter against the Netherlands on Wednesday, November 8 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Root, who had scored only 29 runs across his last five innings, looked in decent touch and put on a solid partnership with Dawid Malan for the second wicket. The ace batter was looking to crank up his scoring rate after recording 28 runs off 34 deliveries with a single boundary to his name.

Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards brought back Logan van Beek into the attack after the 20th over. The pacer was quite expensive in his first spell, leaking 45 runs off four overs. However, he struck off the second delivery itself as he bowled on a length and got it to slighly come back into the right-handed batter.

Root did not choose the best of deliveries to go for the unorthodox shot and the ball made its way through the marginal gap between his legs and crashed onto the stumps. Have a look at the dismissal right here:

The ace batter needed some runs under his belt to close out the 2023 ODI World Cup campaign on a positive note. The batter began with a couple of fifties against New Zealand and Bangladesh, but his form took a serious dive since then, much like the rest of the team.

Netherlands claw their way back into the game against England with a couple of quick wickets including Root

The Netherlands did not have much say in the proceedings after England opted to bat first after winning the toss. While both sides hold the ninth and the tenth place in the points table, their matchup is far from a dead rubber one, with a place in the 2025 Champions Trophy on the line.

England were cruising at 132-1 after 20 overs, but the Netherlands have responded with the wickets of Joe Root and Dawid Malan to restore some parity. The opening batter missed out on a hundred after falling short of his crease, which brings Harry Brook out to the middle.

How many runs will England post in the first innings against the Netherlands? Let us know what you think.