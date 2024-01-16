[Watch] Josh Inglis pulls off sensational running catch at crucial stage of Scorchers vs Sixers 2023-24 BBL clash

Perth Scorchers wicketkeeper Josh Inglis pulled off one of the catches of the 2023-24 BBL season in the crucial encounter against the Sydney Sixers.

The penultimate league-stage fixture saw both teams needing a win to secure the second position on the points table, thus enabling them two chances to qualify for the final.

Chasing a monstrous 202 for victory, the Sixers were on course at 181/3 in 18 overs, requiring only 17 runs off the final 12 deliveries. However, the game witnessed the first of many twists when Jordan Silk got a leading edge on his attempted flick that saw the ball fly miles up in the air behind the keeper.

Yet, an undeterred Inglis sprinted towards the ball at full speed and dove forward to pull off a miraculous catch almost near the boundary rope.

Here is a video of the phenomenal display of athleticism from Inglis:

Inglis' catching heroics meant the Sixers were four down, with the equation worsening further when they lost another wicket off the next delivery.

But skipper Moises Henriques remained unperturbed and continued on his merry way to seal the deal. The veteran batter struck a clutch maximum with nine needed off three and followed it up with a duece and a boundary to clinch a thrilling last-ball victory.

Earlier in the day, the hosts, led by a brilliant 34-ball 72 by Laurie Evans, posted a massive 197/4 in their 20 overs.

The complete BBL 2023-24 Playoff Bracket

The Sydney Sixers' triumph over the Perth Scorchers meant the Playoff bracket for the 2023-24 BBL was complete, with only an inconsequential league game between the Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Renegades left.

After the thrilling win over the Scorchers, the Sixers will get two cracks at advancing to the grand finale. They will take on table-toppers Brisbane Heat in Qualifier 1 at Brisbane for the right to qualify for the summit clash.

Meanwhile, the Scorchers will face the Adelaide Strikers in the knockout game. The winner of that contest will play the loser of the Qualifier 1 in the Challenger to become the second finalist.

The final will be played on Wednesday, January 24, with the Qualifier 1, Knockout, and Challenger preceding the same on January 19, 20, and 22, respectively.

Perth Scorchers are the two-time defending champions and have been the most successful team in BBL history, winning the tournament five times. The Sixers are second with three titles, while the Heat and the Strikers have triumphed once each.

