[Watch] Kagiso Rabada's stunning jaffa cleans up Rohit Sharma for a duck

Kagiso Rabada cleaned up Rohit Sharma's middle stump with a ball for the ages on Thursday. It sent the Indian captain back to the pavillion for an eight-ball duck in India's second innings of the first Test against South Africa in Centurion.

It happened in the third over of the innings. Rabada set Rohit up with a few length deliveries and then, on the fifth ball of the over, pushed one from wide of the crease on the middle stump.

Rohit, expecting it to come in with the angle, didn't move his front foot and the ball pitched and straightened viciously to castle him.

The wicket left India trailing by 158 runs at 5/1 in an innings where they desperately needed the captain to set the tone with the bat.

This was also the seventh time in eight innings that Rabada dismissed the Indian captain. He got them in the first innings as well which means that in the two Tests the Mumbaikar has played in Centurion, he has gotten out to Rabada four times.

It was also his fifth duck in Tests and the first in eight years. The last time it happened was on India's 2015 tour of South Africa where Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel and Rabada troubled him to the tilt. Across formats, this was his fourth duck against Rabada, the most against any bowler.

Jaiswal follows Rohit Sharma to the pavillion

Yashasvi Jaiswal, who partnered his captain out to face the new ball music, played a nice authoratative boundary against Nandre Burger and gave a glimmer of hope to India. But the left-arm seamer corrected his lines to make him glove one behind.

Since then, though, Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill have played well. The former survived a couple of excellent balls from Rabada early in his innings while the latter took a few boundaries off the front-foot.

