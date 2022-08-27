[Watch] "Kaun hai? Batao mereko" - Rohit Sharma asks for name of journalist who spread fake rumors about Yuzvendra Chahal and wife Dhanashree

Team India captain Rohit Sharma has often stood up for his teammate Yuzvendra Chahal, be it on the field or for issues off the field.

Another example of this was seen in a video from Friday that has emerged on social media. In it, the 35-year-old can be seen questioning a few journalists about rumors of a rift between the leg-spinner and his wife Dhanashree Verma.

It all began when Yuzvendra Chahal posted an Instagram story consisting of a board that read "new life loading". The debate grew further when people noticed that choreographer Dhanashree had removed the surname 'Chahal' from her Instagram account. This led to rumors about the couple announcing their impending split.

Both Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree have been vocal about these rumors being fake through their Instagram stories and it has certainly affected them mentally.

Here's the video where Rohit is trying to find out who the culprit from the media was:

Johns. @CricCrazyJ0hns



Vaibhav bhola become scared & started defending himself, said : " I didn't do "



That fear in front of captain

Rohit sharma asking to journalists : "who was the one who spread the rumors about chahal's personal life, tell his name, want to see him. "Vaibhav bhola become scared & started defending himself, said : " I didn't do "That fear in front of captain Rohit sharma asking to journalists : "who was the one who spread the rumors about chahal's personal life, tell his name, want to see him. "Vaibhav bhola become scared & started defending himself, said : " I didn't do "That fear in front of captain 🔥https://t.co/JnbYnXQDPX

"Kaun hai? Batao mereko (Who was it? Tell me)," the Indian captain asked the journalists.

"It was pretty hateful" - When Dhanashree opened up on rumors about her split with Yuzvendra Chahal

After the rumors about the couple splitting were all over social media, some people didn't hold back and accused Dhanashree of apparently 'using Yuzvendra Chahal's fame' to get her choreography career going.

Last week, she opened up in an Instagram post on how badly these rumors affected both her and her family. Dhanashree also revealed the serious injury that she had sustained which would keep her away from dancing for a while.

An excerpt from her caption read:

"I was trying really hard to wrap my head around this shocking news of not being able to do the basic things in life adequately. This is when I needed the most support, and this is exactly the time when people picked up some random news about us! It was pretty hateful, hence hurtful, for me to hear all of that. It was draining to say the least."

The couple later shared an adorable reel that put all the rumors about tension between the duo to rest.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee