[Watch] Kieron Pollard takes yet another stunner to dismiss Shoaib Malik during PSL 2023

Multan Sultans star Kieron Pollard took an incredible catch in their encounter with the Karachi Kings in PSL 2023 on Wednesday. Pollard seems to churn out at least one spectacular catch in every franchise league that he plays in, and the one that he took here was nothing short of sensational.

The Kings were chasing a massive target and Shoaib Malik tried to get a move on by hitting a slower ball as hard as he could. He neither got the timing nor the elevation and at one point it seemed like the ball would comfortably fall short of Pollard at long-on.

However, Kieron Pollard moved quickly and covered the ground in almost no time to take a sensational diving catch. His celebration was enough to show just how ecstatic he was. Here's a video of the catch:

Kieron Pollard's catch was pivotal in Multan's win

An incredible hundred from Multan captain Mohammad Rizwan meant that they scored 196/2 in their 20 overs. The target of 197 always seemed like a steep one, but James Vince played an absolute blinder of a knock, scoring 75 runs off just 34 balls.

When Vince was dismissed, the wheels seemed to have come off Karachi's chase. Captain Imad Wasim walked out to bat and played an incredible cameo of 46. But that wasn't enough as the Kings lost by just three runs.

In this context, Kieron Pollard's catch to dismiss Shoaib Malik was crucial. Malik has shown his power-hitting ability in the tournament already and had he got going again with Imad, Karachi could have chased down the total.

Multan Sultans continue to consolidate their position at the top of the table with their fourth win in five games in PSL 2023 so far. The Karachi Kings are languishing in fourth place after yet another unsuccessful chase.

Poll : 0 votes