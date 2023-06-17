Yorkshire all-rounder David Wiese, who plays for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL, and captain Shan Masood took the spotlight in the 2023 Vitality Blast on Friday. The pair took a brilliant relay catch to dismiss Leicestershire’s Rishi Patel at Leeds on June 17.

The incident occurred during the ninth over of Leicestershire’s innings, off Ben Mike's bowling, when Rishi played a straight shot over the bowler's head.

Wiese, who was fielding at long-on, covered a lot of ground as he moved to his left. He then jumped up to take the catch and landed back on the ground. However, he realized that he is going to go across the boundary line with the momentum. Hence, he threw the ball towards Masood, who was running down from mid-off. The Pakistani cricketer completed the catch.

The duo showed their brilliant presence of mind to complete one of the stunning catches of the tournament.

David Wiese and Shan Masood's Yorkshire beat Leicestershire by eight wickets

A clinical batting performance from openers Adam Lyth and Dawid Malan helped Yorkshire beat Leicestershire by eight wickets with 11 balls to spare on Friday. Lyth top scored with 90 runs off 50 balls, including two sixes and 12 fours.

Meanwhile, Malan contributed 79 off 45 deliveries, including three maximums and nine boundaries. The duo added 158 runs for the opening wicket.

For Leicestershire, Michael Finn took the only two wickets that fell during Yorkshire’s innings.

Earlier in the day, Leicestershire scored 195/5 in their allotted 20 overs, courtesy of Louis Kimber 59 (38) and Nick Welch 40 (24). Harry Swindells' 39 (30) and Wiaan Mulder 31 (17) also chipped in with the bat.

For Yorkshire, Ben Mike emerged as the pick of the bowlers, returning with figures of 2/43, while David Wiese, Mathew Revis, and Jordan Thompson settled for one wicket apiece.

With the win, Yorkshire have now jumped to the third spot in the North group of the Vitality Blast points table, only behind Birmingham Bears and Nottinghamshire.

The top four teams from both groups, including South, will qualify for the quarterfinals on July 6-7. The semi-final and final will be played on July 15.

