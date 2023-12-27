[Watch] KL Rahul smashes a six to get to his century in IND vs SA 1st Test

KL Rahul starred with the bat during India’s first innings against South Africa in the opening Test at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Day 2 (Wednesday, December 27).

The right-handed batter slammed a six to reach the triple-figure mark. The 31-year-old eventually scored 101 runs off 137 balls, including four sixes and 14 boundaries. Overall, it was his eighth Test century, seventh away from home.

The big moment came in the 66th over of India innings. Gerald Coetzee bowled a fuller-length deliver at the stumps and Rahul cleared his front leg to smoke it over deep mid-wicket. The shot came right out of the middle and reached the crowd.

A smiling Rahul removed his helmet, lifted his bat towards the dressing room, and kissed his helmet as everyone clapped. It was a back-to-back ton for Rahul at Centurion, having previously scored 123 at the same venue during the 2021-22 tour. India won that game by 113 runs. Rahul finished the three-match series with 226 runs at an average of 37.67, including one century and a fifty.

KL Rahul was eventually bowled out by Nandre Burger in the 68th over. The left-arm pacer bowled a fuller-length ball that angled in and cleaned the middle stumps as Rahul played down the wrong (straighter) line.

KL Rahul’s ton helped India post 245 in 1st innings against South Africa

A clinical batting performance from KL Rahul helped India post 245 in 67.4 overs against South Africa in the first innings of the opening Test. He also shared a crucial 47-run partnership with Mohammed Siraj (five off 22) to help India recover from 191/8 and post a respectable total against the Proteas.

Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, and Shardul Thakur also chipped in with valuable scores of 38 (64), 31 (50) and 24 (33), respectively.

Kagiso Rabada emerged as the pick of the bowlers for the Proteas with a fifer. Nandre Burger also bagged three wickets, while Marco Jansen and Gerald Coetzee settled for one wicket apiece.

