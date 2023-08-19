[WATCH] “Kohli should play whatever cricket he wants to play” - Ganguly dismisses Shoaib Akhtar’s suggestion that Indian star should focus on Tests

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly disagreed with Shoaib Akhtar’s suggestion that Virat Kohli should quit white-ball cricket after the 2023 ODI World Cup and focus on Tests so that he can break Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 100 international centuries. Ganguly responded that Kohli should play whatever cricket he wants to play.

On Friday, Kohli completed 15 years in international cricket. Having made his debut in 2008, he has represented India in 111 Tests, 275 ODIs, and 115 T20Is. While the 34-year-old remains a key member of the Test and ODI format, he hasn’t played a T20I since India’s loss in the 2022 T20 World Cup semi-final to England.

Speaking to RevSportz recently, Akhtar made an interesting suggestion regarding Kohli’s international future after the one-day World Cup in India. He opined on the show 'Backstage with Boria':

"I don't think he should play more 50-overs matches after this World Cup. Also, if you see him in T20s, it takes a lot out of him. I think he should play for at least six more years and break the 100 hundreds record of Sachin Tendulkar. Kohli has it in him to break the record. He should focus on Test cricket after this World Cup, and break this record.”

Asked for his views on the former Pakistan pacer’s statement, Ganguly dismissively said on the sidelines of a Denver event:

"Why? Virat Kohli should play whatever cricket he wants to play. Because he performs.”

Kohli was part of the Indian team during the Test and ODI series in West Indies. He notched up his first overseas Test ton in nearly five years in the second Test at Port of Spain in Trinidad.

“I see Tilak Varma as an option” - Ganguly on No. 4 quandary

India have been struggling for a No. 4 batter in one-day cricket since Yuvraj Singh’s exit from the international scene. Shreyas Iyer has been the team’s most successful batter at the key position in recent times, but there is uncertainty over his availability due to injury.

Ganguly, however, backed young Tilak Varma for the Asia Cup in case Shreyas does not recover in time.

The former India skipper asserted:

"Who said we don't have a No. 4? We have so many (batsmen) who can bat at that spot. I think differently; my mindset is different. This is a fantastic side. I see Tilak Varma as an option, being a left-hander."

"He (Tilak) is a very good young player, not with much experience, but it does not matter. I also want to see the young left-hander (Yashasvi Jaiswal) in the side at the top of the order. He has enormous ability and he's fearless. So, this is a great side,” the former opener added.

Both Varma and Jaiswal made impressive international debuts during the recently concluded tour of the West Indies.