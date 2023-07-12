[Watch] Kraigg Brathwaite gets out to a terrible shot off Ravichandran Ashwin on Day 1 of 1st IND vs WI Test

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite failed to deliver with the bat on Day 1 of the first Test against India at Windsor Park in Dominica on Wednesday, July 12.

The right-handed batter played a terrible shot as Ravichandran Ashwin took back-to-back wickets for India.

The incident took place in the 17th over of WI's innings when the off-spinner bowled a fuller-length delivery on the middle stump. Brathwaite went for an ugly shot across the line, but the ball took a leading edge and went straight up. Indian captain Rohit Sharma took an easy catch at cover.

With the dismissal, the hosts lost their best batter in the playing XI. As a result, WI were reduced to 38/2 after 16.3 overs.

Watch Kraigg Brathwaite’s dismissal below:

It was the second wicket for Ashwin, who provided the visitors their first breakthrough by dismissing WI opener Tangerine Chanderpaul bowled out for 12 runs.

With the dismissal, Ashwin also became the first-ever Indian player in Tests to dismiss both the father (Shivnarine Chanderpaul) and his son (Tangerine).

Kraigg Brathwaite-led West Indies opt to bowl in 1st IND vs WI Test

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite won the toss and opted to bowl first in the first Test against India on Wednesday. They picked Alick Athanaze as a debutant in the playing XI. That happened after the left-hander amassed 220 runs for WI-A in three unofficial Tests during their tour of Bangladesh earlier this year, in which his side won 1-0.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma and Co. included debutants Ishan Kishan and Yashasvi Jaiswal in their new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle (2023-25).

The two-time WTC finalists will now look for a positive start in the tournament. The duo have amassed 2985 (48 first-class games) and 1845 runs (15 FC matches), respectively.

Shubman Gill, meanwhile, has replaced Cheteshwar Pujara (dropped) as Team India’s new No. 3 batter.

At the time of writing, WI are 63/3 after 26 overs, with Jermaine Blackwood and Athanaze at the crease.

West Indies (Playing XI): Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Raymon Reifer, Jermaine Blackwood, Alick Athanaze, Joshua Da Silva (w), Jason Holder, Rahkeem Cornwall, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan (w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammed Siraj.

