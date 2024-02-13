[Watch] Lesson learned as Australian players come up with huge appeal during AUS vs WI 3rd T20I

The Australian players came up with a huge run-out appeal during the third T20I against West Indies on Tuesday, February 13, indicating the lesson they have learned from the previous match between the two sides.

The incident in this game took place during the fourth over of the West Indies innings. Jason Behrendorff bowled a full-length delivery outside off and Roston Chase drove it to mid-off for a single.

There was a direct hit, but the batter made his ground at the non-striker’s end just in time. The Australian players mass appealed the call, leaving the on-field umpire with a smile on their face.

For context, the development comes days after the Aussies were denied a run-out in bizarre circumstances in the second T20I. Umpire Gerard Abood denied the run out of Alzarri Joseph in the 19th over as the fielders didn’t appeal in the first place.

The batter played it towards the cover and ran. Skipper Mitchell Marsh collected the ball and threw it to Spencer Johnson, who broke the stumps. Marsh felt that the batter had survived and looked frustrated about missing the direct hit.

However, the replays on the big screen showed that the batter was out of his crease. The hosts started to celebrate but the umpire stopped them by claiming they had not appealed for the wicket for it to be claimed.

Australia dominate West Indies in 3rd T20I

West Indies captain captain Rovman Powell’s decision to bat first against Australia backfired on Tuesday.

At the time of writing, WI were 114/5 after 12.3 overs, with Sherfane Rutherford and Andre Russell at the crease. Debutant Xavier Barlett provided the first breakthrough by dismissing Johnson Charles cheaply.

Jason Behrendorff then sent back Nicholas Pooran, while Barlett ended Kyle Mayers’ innings. Adam Zampa got rid of dangerous-looking Roston Chase (37 off 20), while Aaron Hardie ended Rovman Powell's (21 off 14) short stint at the crease.

Australia have already taken a 2-0 unassailable lead in the three-match T20I series, having won the first and second T20Is by 11 and 34 runs, respectively. West Indies are aiming for a first win in the white-ball series after losing the ODI series 3-0 as well.

