Watch: Lockie Ferguson takes a stunning hat-trick in the T20 Blast 

Lockie Ferguson wrapped up Yorkshire’s win in the best way possible, picking up a hat-trick in the final over to hand his side a nine-run win over Lancashire in the T20 Blast. The New Zealand speedster finished with stunning figures of 4/24.

T20 Blast uploaded a clip celebrating Lockie Ferguson’s special heat-trick. You can watch it below:

LOCKIE FERGUSON HATTRICK 🔥



Look at those scenes 😍#Blast21 pic.twitter.com/QaFAp25KAZ — Vitality Blast (@VitalityBlast) July 2, 2021

Defending 20 in the final over, Lockie Ferguson didn’t have the best of starts. A single off the first ball was followed by an outrageous second delivery, which missed the cut strip and bounced off the wicket-keeper’s body as Lancashire ran two byes. With 10 needed off the final three balls, Ferguson brought his best as he wrapped up the game with aplomb.

His first scalp was Luke Wells, with Adam Lyth taking an impressive running catch in the deep to get rid of the Lancashire player. Luke Wood was next to go, with Lockie Ferguson executing his yorker perfectly to castle the Englishman's stumps. Ferguson then completed his hat-trick as Tom Hartley skied one high in the air, with Adam Lyth once again doing the honors on the field.

Adam Milne matches Lockie Ferguson’s special feat

🗣 Reaction from Adam Milne to @BBCKentSport after a thrilling win over Surrey pic.twitter.com/E8acHI8AJJ — Kent Spitfires (@KentCricket) July 2, 2021

As if Lockie Ferguson’s efforts weren’t enough, his New Zealand teammate Adam Milne came up with a last-over hat-trick of his own.

Playing for Kent, Adam Milne was tasked with defending 18 runs in the final over. Milne started his over better than Lockie Ferguson, conceding just six runs off the first three balls. But much like his fellow Kiwi pacer, Milne reserved his best for last.

He got Ollie Pope out bowled to get things going before Kyle Jamieson holed one out to the long on boundary. Adam Milne then had Laurie Evans caught off the last ball of the innings to end with a hat-trick and figures of 4/38, helping Kent beat Surrey by 11 runs.

Edited by Samya Majumdar