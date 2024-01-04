[Watch] “Maa ch***** gaya teen, teen hai” - Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli’s hilarious exchange over DRS goes viral during 2nd IND vs SA Test

Indian captain Rohit Sharma engaged in a fun exchange with Virat Kohli during the final moments of South Africa's second innings of the second Test on Thursday (January 4).

The Test in Cape Town has progressed at a rapid pace after 23 wickets fell on Day 1. South Africa batted first after winning the toss but were bundled out for 55, with Mohammed Siraj registering career-best figures of 15/6. In reply, India managed to get to 153, securing a 98-run lead.

Proteas opener Aiden Markam then hit a sensational century in the third innings to power the hosts to 176, setting a target of 79 for the Indian team. Markram perished in the 32nd over after scoring 106 (103). A hilarious incident transpired after that as India were looking to wrap up the rest of the South African tail.

On the final ball of the 34th over, Mohammed Siraj bowled a length ball on leg stump. The ball hit Nandre Burger's thigh pad and went into the hands of Rohit Sharma at the short leg.

The Indian went up for a customary appeal, which was turned down by the umpire. Rohit Sharma then jokingly said to his teammates that he would take a DRS review as there were many left. Virat Kohli encouraged the decision by saying there might have been an inside edge.

You can watch and hear the conversation in the video below:

"Virat Kohli, I think, batted the best"- Aakash Chopra on India's first innings batting performance in 2nd Test vs SA

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra opined that Rohit Sharma's brisk 39-run knock was valuable for India's cause in the first innings of the second Test, considering the tricky nature of the pitch. In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra analyzed India's first innings and said:

"Rohit Sharma - short knock but attacking and valuable. Valuable runs because too many runs are not being scored in this match. So the 35 to 45 runs become very important, and that includes Rohit, Gill and Kohli."

He further continued:

"Virat Kohli, I think, batted the best. If you will leave aside the first shot, which was streaky, he batted extremely well after that. Shubman Gill was looking good but the ball is doing a lot here - extra bounce, sideways movement, and sometimes the ball stays low."

India are currently batting at 46/1 and need another 33 runs to win the game to level the two-match series 1-1.

