[Watch] Marcus Stoinis launches brutal attack on Adam Zampa with three sixes and a boundary in SFU-LAKR MLC Clash

Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis laid into his national teammate Adam Zampa with 22 runs off four deliveries during the Major League Cricket (MLC) clash between the San Francisco Unicorns (SFU) and Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR) in Dallas on Tuesday, July 18.

The duo of Stoinis and Zampa were integral in Australia's triumphant 2021 T20 World Cup title run. They have also been teammates for the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League (BBL) from 2020 to 2023.

Winning the toss and batting first, SFU were off to the races with an 88-run opening partnership between Matthew Wade and Fin Allen.

Entering the crease at the fall of Kiwi opener, Allen, in the eighth over, Stoinis smashed three towering sixes and a four off the final four balls of the next over bowled by Zampa.

Click here to watch the video.

Following Stoinis's assault, Zampa, seventh on the T20I bowling rankings, was at 0/36 off his first two overs. However, the leg spinner showed remarkable poise to finish his spell at 3/41 off four overs. Tasked with bowling the 17th and 19th over, the 31-year-old conceded just five runs off 12 deliveries and picked up the vital scalps of Corey Anderson and Shadab Khan.

Stoinis, on the other hand, played a blistering cameo — 37 off 18 deliveries — that pumped momentum into the SFU innings. Fellow Australian Mathew Wade top-scored with 78 off 41 balls to propel the side to a mammoth score of 212/7 in the battle of bottom feeders.

"It was unselfish batting from all the batters" - Matthew Wade

Matthew Wade top-scored for the San Francisco franchise in the first innings against LAKR.

SFU opener Mathew Wade credited the entire batting unit for their unselfish batting from the get-go in the first innings of the critical fixture against LAKR.

While Wade top-scored with a blistering 41-ball 78, valuable contributions from Marcus Stoinis (37 off 18 deliveries) and Corey Anderson (39 off 20 deliveries) paved the way for SFU to finish on 212/7 in their 20 overs.

In the mid-innings break, Wade spoke about the team's sensational batting performance.

"It was unselfish batting from all the batters. We had no said total in mind, just putting pressure on the opposition bowlers. The new ball played nice but after that it slowed up when the pacers bowled the cutters," said Wade.

The 35-year-old also spoke about his knock and the ability to bat in different positions for the team throughout his career.

"I have really enjoyed batting at all positions. The coaches and managements make me bat at every position. I pride myself batting at every position. You are never comfortable with the batting they have got. If we execute well then we should have a good chance," added Wade.

With the inaugural MLC season consisting of five games per team, both teams entered the contest in desperate need of a win to stay in contention for playoff qualification. SFU split their opening two games, while LAKR lost their two matches.

LAKR, being the only winless team thus far in the tournament, will almost certainly be eliminated should they come up short again in the ongoing contest.

As things stand, the Sunil Narine-led side is 163/5 in 18 overs, requiring a further 50 runs from 12 deliveries, with big-hitting Andre Russell at the crease.