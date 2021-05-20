Watch: Mark Wood's searing pace startles slip fielder

English pacer Mark Wood nearly took the slip fielder's head off with a high-speed delivery during the England County Championship game between Durham and Warwickshire played earlier this month.

Warwickshire were already in all sorts of trouble at 19/3, having lost the wickets of captain Will Rhodes, Robert Yates, and Hanuma Vihari in the first innings after being put in to bat first.

Just as Sam Hain and Matthew Lamb were looking to resurrect the innings, Mark Wood came up with the best delivery of the match. He darted in a full-length delivery to Lamb in the 13th over at great pace, which came in at an angle but left the batter at the last moment.

The ball took off after castling the off-stump and flew straight at the fielder standing at second slip. An evasive action helped the fielder get his head out of the way at the last moment as he fell to the ground. Mark Wood was immediately seen apologizing to the fielder after the incident.

Here is the video of the Mark's Wood delivery:

Mind out when Mark Wood is bowling...



Even at slip! 😳#LVCountyChamp pic.twitter.com/7aZlFn6noX — LV= Insurance County Championship (@CountyChamp) May 19, 2021

Mark Wood finds a spot in the England squad for the New Zealand series

Mark Wood, who last played a Test match in Galle against Sri Lanka earlier this year, found a place in the 15-member England squad for the two-match Test series against New Zealand.

The pacer has been in good form of late and has picked up eight wickets in the last two county championship games he has played. With Jofra Archer ruled out of the series against New Zealand due to an elbow injury, Mark Wood might have a big role to play and is likely to be picked as the third seamer in the playing XI.

Head coach Chris Silverwood, who picked the squad for this series, also provided opportunities to the likes of Craig Overton, Olly Stone and Ollie Robinson. They complete the pace department along with the likes of James Anderson and Stuart Broad.

England’s squad for the Tests against New Zealand

Joe Root (c), James Anderson, James Bracey, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Dom Sibley, Olly Stone, Mark Wood