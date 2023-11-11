[Watch] Marnus Labuschagne produces direct hit to run out Mahmudullah in BAN vs AUS 2023 World Cup clash

Marnus Labuschagne produced a direct hit to run out Mahmadullah during the 2023 World Cup match between Bangladesh and Australia at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Saturday, November 11. The right-handed batter got a decent start but failed to convert into a big one due to his partner's blunder.

The dismissal took place in the 36th over of Bangladesh's innings. Josh Hazlewood bowled a length ball that Towhid Hridoy pushed towards cover and ran for a single. Labuschagne ran towards the ball and picked it up one-handed before producing an under-arm direct hit at the striker’s end. Mahmudullah put in a desperate dive but found himself short of his crease.

With the dismissal, Australia reduced Bangladesh to 214-4 after 35.4 overs.

Mahmudullah finished the 2023 World Cup with 328 runs in eight matches at an average of 65.6, including one century and half-century.

Bangladesh impress with the bat in 2023 World Cup match against Australia

Bangladesh's batting unit impressed after Australian captain Pat Cummins opted to bowl first in the 2023 World Cup match on Saturday.

Tanzid Hasan and Litton Das provided a promising start as the duo shared a 76-run stand for the opening wicket. They scored identical scores of 36. Najmul Hossain Shanto also chipped in with 45 off 57. He, too, was run out by Marnus Labuschagne’s on-field brilliance.

Sean Abbott provided the first breakthrough as he caught and bowled Hasan, while Zampa dismissed Das.

At the time of writing, Bangladesh were 239/4 after 40 overs, with Towhid Hridoy (57 off 64) and Mushfiqur Rahim (13 off 14) at the crease.

For the unversed, Bangladesh have already been eliminated from the World Cup. They, however, can boost their chances of qualification for the 2025 Champions Trophy by finishing seventh in the points table.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands and England are also vying for a seventh-place finish. All three teams have four points from eight games. If they win their last league game, the Net Run Rate (NRR) will decide which team will finish seventh.

