[Watch] Max ODowd falls prey to incredible direct hit from the deep in NED vs AFG 2023 World Cup match

Afghanistan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai pulled off a sensational direct hit to cut short a promising knock by Netherlands opener Max ODowd in the all-important clash in Lucknow on Friday.

Winning the toss and batting first, the Netherlands were off to a dismal start, losing opener Wesley Barresi in the first over off the bowling of Mujeeb Ur Rahman. However, an out-of-form ODowd started getting in the groove with nine sumptuous boundaries inside the first 10 overs as he raced to 42 off 39 balls.

Unfortunately for the 29-year-old, his stay was cut short when he swept the delivery to the deep fine-leg region, where Azmatullah moved swiftly to his right and hit the bullseye at the keeper's end.

It ended an impressive 70-run partnership between Max ODowd and Colin Ackermann and brought Afghanistan back into the game.

Here is a video of Azmatullah's fielding brilliance with the direct hit from the deep to affect the crucial run out:

Despite being among the most reliable Netherlands batters, Max ODowd struggled throughout the World Cup thus far, scoring only 61 runs in six innings before today.

Meanwhile, Azmatullah Omarzai has been most impressive with all-round performances for Afghanistan in the tournament, scoring over 200 runs at a 50.75 average and picking up five wickets.

The Netherlands collapse after a solid start against Afghanistan

The Dutch side continued pressing the self-destruct button against Afghanistan.

The catchphrase 'one brings two' could not hold more true during the Netherlands' batting innings against Afghanistan.

With both teams in desperate need of a win to keep their semi-final hopes alive, the Dutch got off to the perfect start at 73/1 in the 12th over. However, disaster struck when ODowd's run out was followed by the other set-batter, Colin Ackermann, also being dismissed off a run out for 29.

The freefall continued when the Netherlands skipper and their best player of spin, Scott Edwards, lost track of where the ball landed off his sweep first ball to be run out by an alert Ikram Alikhil behind the stumps.

His first-ball duck meant the Netherlands endured a disastrous collapse with a hattrick of runouts from 73/1 to 92/4.

To further worsen their woes, all-rounders Bas de Leede and Saqib Zulfiqar followed soon for single-digit scores to sink the side to 113/6 in the 26th over.

A victory for Afghanistan will set the World Cup on fire, with the side moving a game ahead of Pakistan and equalling third and fourth place Australia and New Zealand on eight points in seven games.

However, should the Dutch stage a comeback and prevail, they will move to six points in seven games and retain a glimmer of hope for semi-final qualification.