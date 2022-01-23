[Watch] Michael Vaughan trolls Wasim Jaffer for duck in Legends League Cricket 

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan took a hilarious dig at Wasim Jaffer after the latter was out for a duck in a Legends League Cricket match in Oman on Saturday. Jaffer is turning out for India Maharajas in the league.

After England were bundled out for 68 in the Boxing Day Test of the 2021-22 Ashes, former India opener Jaffer trolled Vaughan by sharing a similar mini clip filled with humor.

You can watch it below:

Vaughan got back at Jaffer for that jibe by sharing a small reel on his official Instagram handle. In the video, the 47-year-old shows Jaffer's score in Saturday's game on his mobile screen and says:

"Some things don't change Wasim."

Vaughan captioned it:

Hope you are ok @wasimjaffer14 !!! 😜😜😜 #India

Jaffer quickly gave a quirky reply to Vaughan, as seen below:

"Managing Jimmy's retirement is going to be key to England moving forward" - Michael Vaughan

In his column for The Telegraph, former captain Vaughan analyzed the need for change in England's pace attack and gave his views on James Anderson's future in Test cricket. He wrote:

"Managing Jimmy's retirement is going to be key to this team moving forward. His future is the big elephant in the room. England will find it hard without Jimmy, but in time, they will rebuild. It is not about sacking Jimmy. The right thing is to transition but to do it respectfully."

He continued:

"You can only do that by having strong conversations with Jimmy about what is going to happen. Just because you can still perform does not mean you should keep going on and on."

Also Read Article Continues below

England's highest Test wicket-taker Anderson, 39, recently revealed that he does not propose to retire anytime soon.

Edited by Sanjay Rajan