[Watch] Mir Hamza rocks Australia and puts Pakistan on top with double-strike during second Test

Pakistan left-arm pacer Mir Hamza had Australia in absolute shambles with two wickets off two balls during Day 3 of the second Test at the MCG. He sent back both the dangerous batters David Warner and Travis Head and put the hosts in deep trouble at 17/4.

Warner first tried to punch a short delivery outside off-stump towards mid-wicket but could only deflect it back onto his stumps. He was disappointed with his shot selection but bid adieu to the MCG crowd for the last time in Tests amidst a thunderous round of applause and a standing ovation.

On the next ball, Travis Head tried to throw his hands at an incredible inswinger from Mir Hamza, only to see the late swing rattle his stumps after going through the gap between the southpaw's bat and pad. Head was shocked to get such a delivery first up, and Hamza was understandably ecstatic as there was nothing the batter could do about it.

Here's a video of both dismissals:

Smith & Marsh consolidate after Mir Hamza's early dents

Pakistan managed to huff and puff their way to 264 after losing some key wickets late on Day 2. Aamer Jamal and Shaheen Afridi added some crucial runs down the order as they reduced Australia's lead to 54 runs.

While it was still a handy lead, the visitors started Australia's second innings on fire as Shaheen Afridi cheaply removed both Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne before lunch.

There was enough swing and seam movement for both Shaheen and Mir Hamza, and they ensured they took full toll of it. At 17/4, both Mitchell Marsh and Steve Smith got together and began to reconstruct Australia's innings.

While both had their luck with a dropped catch of Marsh and Smith's edge not carrying to the slip cordon, the half-century stand has the hosts on their feet again.

