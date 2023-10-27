[Watch] Mohammad Rizwan and Marco Jansen get involved in a heated exchange in the 2023 World Cup

Tempers flew a bit high in the 2023 World Cup match between Pakistan and South Africa in Chennai as pacer Marco Jansen and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan had a heated chat in the middle of the pitch.

It happened in the seventh over of the first innings. Rizwan slashed hard at the short and wide fifth ball and the top edge flew to third man for a boundary.

Both stared at each other for a bit before Jansen said something and Rizwan asked him to go back to his mark. More words followed and Gerald Coetzee had to step in to ask the Pakistani to stop as Jansen walked back.

Here's a video of the incident:

Rizwan almost got out on the previous ball. Jansen bowled a slower one to him first-up and he chipped it to the right of the bowler. Jansen moved quickly and stretched forward but the ball remained centimeters away from him.

Then, on the last ball of the over, the batter let a good length ball seam away and there were a few more words exchanged, though not as heated as before.

Mohammad Rizwan reaches 2,000 ODI runs for Pakistan, gets out for 31

A few balls later, in the ninth over, the Pakistani 'keeper went past the 2,000-run mark in ODIs. Rizwan reached there in his 65th innings, becoming only the fourth wicketkeeper from the country after Kamran Akmal, Moin Khan, and Sarfaraz Ahmed to do so. He's also the 29th Pakistani to go past the mark.

Rizwan batted well after the whole verbal exchange incident, hitting three more boundaries and a six as well but got out in the 16th over, to a short ball (his well-known weakness) against Coetzee.

The Proteas pacer had angled it outside the off-stump and Rizwan hurled his bat across, only to edge it to Quinton de Kock behind the stumps.

