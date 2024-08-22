[Watch] Mohammad Rizwan plays outrageous shot to reach his 50 in PAK vs BAN 2024 1st Test

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan played an outrageous shot to reach his half-century during Day 2 of the opening Test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi on Thursday, August 22. Pacer Nahid Rana bowled a sharp bouncer and Rizwan looked indecisive about whether to play or leave the ball. The right-handed batter went through his shot while trying to duck it because the ball was too close to the body. With that, Rizwan also completed his half-century.

The shot came during the 53rd over of Pakistan’s first innings. Nahid bowled the bouncer on the chest and Rizwan managed to get it over the two slip fielders and the ball raced away to the boundary. Interestingly, the batter played the same shot to Nahid’s similar delivery off the next ball to hit back-to-back boundaries.

Sharing the video on X, Pakistan Cricket’s official handle captioned the post:

“Innovative and reaps the rewards. Mohammad Rizwan going from strength to strength.”

Watch the clip below:

Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel help Pakistan dominate Bangladesh on Day 2

A clinical batting display from Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel helped Pakistan turn the tide against Bangladesh on Day 2. The two players have already shared a century-plus partnership for the fifth wicket. This comes a day after Bangladesh reduced the hosts to 16/3 before Shakeel and Saim Ayub shared a 98-run partnership to help recover them from a horror start.

Opener Abdullah Shafique (2 off 14), skipper Shan Masood (6 off 11), and Babar Azam (two-ball duck) flopped badly.

At the time of writing, Pakistan were 241/4 after 62.4 overs, with Shakeel (79 off 153) and Rizwan (83 off 100) at the crease. The two players will be keen to complete their well-deserved centuries.

Bangladesh pacers Shoriful Islam and Hasan Mahmud bagged two wickets each on Day 1 but have looked clueless on Day 2. The visitors will look to break the partnership to bounce back into the game.

Follow the PAK vs BAN 2024 1st Test live score and updates here.

