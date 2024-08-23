[Watch] Mohammad Rizwan takes a stunner to dismiss Zakir Hasan in PAK vs BAN 2024 1st Test

Pakistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan took an excellent diving catch to dismiss Bangladesh opener Zakir Hasan on Day 3 of the first Test against Bangladesh on Friday, August 23. The match is being played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Pakistan.

The dismissal occurred during the fifth ball of the 17th over. Naseem Shah ran in to bowl his eighth over and had bowled four dot balls before he drew Hasan into playing a drive. The ball took the outside edge of the bat and was flying towards first slip when Rizwan put in a full-stretch dive and took a stunning catch, resulting in Bangladesh's first wicket.

You can watch the dismissal below:

Zakir Hasan was dismissed for 12, leaving Bangladesh 31/1.

Pakistan start well on Day 3 against Bangladesh

Pakistan's fielders gather around to celebrate the wicket of Zakir Hasan on Day 3 of PAK vs BAN 2024 1st Test (Image credits: @TheRealPCB on X)

Pakistan have been on point with their bowling and fielding so far in the morning session on Day 3. After posting 448/6 courtesy of centuries from wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan and vice-captain Saud Shakeel, the Pakistani bowling unit has fired on all cylinders, beating the bat on multiple occasions.

Naseem Shah made the morning even brighter for the hosts, as the 21-year-old accounted for Bangladesh opener Zakir Hasan to beak the opening stand worth 31 runs. Pakistan were on the hunt for another wicket and finally got it when Khurram Shehzad delivered a perfect inswinger to account for the wicket of Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto for 16.

At the time of writing, Bangladesh are 53/2 at the end of 28 overs. Opener Shadman Islam (19) and Mominul Haque are out in the middle with the visitors trailing by 395 runs.

