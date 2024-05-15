[Watch] Mohammad Rizwan takes a stunning diving catch in the outfield during 3rd Pakistan vs Ireland T20I in Dublin

Pakistan player Mohammad Rizwan took a magnificent diving catch in the outfield in the first innings of the third T20I against Ireland on Tuesday (May 14) at the Clontarf Cricket Club Ground in Dublin. He is not keeping the wickets in this series, as Azam Khan has been handed that role in the team.

Ireland opener Andrew Balbrine (35) put on an 85-run partnership for the second wicket with captain Lorcan Tucker, with the hosts looking in great position. Mohammad Rizwan produced a moment of brilliance on the field to give a much-needed breakthrough for the Pakistan side.

On the fifth ball of the 11th over bowled by Abbas Afridi, Andrew attempted a lofted shot but failed to get the desired connection. The ball went up into the backward point region. Rizwan ran towards the ball from the deep and put in a wonderful dive to complete the catch.

You can watch Rizwan's catch in the video below:

Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam's half-centuries take Pakistan over the line in the chase during 3rd T20I against Ireland

Ireland managed to end up with a respectable total of 178/7 in 20 overs after overcoming a brilliant spell from Shaheen Afridi (3/14). Stand-in captain Lorcan Tucker top-scored for the Irish team with a knock of 73 (41).

Mark Adair gave an early breakthrough for Ireland in the second innings by dismissing Pakistan opener Saim Ayub (14) in the third over. It turned out to be the only positive for the hosts in the chase, as Babar Azam (75) and Mohammad Rizwan (56) put on a show after that.

The duo put on a 139-run partnership and powered Pakistan near the shores of victory. However, both failed to finish the job as they fell in the space of a few balls in the end. Azam Khan (18*) ensured there were no further hiccups by taking the visiting side over the line in 17 overs.

Reflecting on the win after the match, Babar Azam said:

"To be honest, credit goes to the Ireland batters for batting the way they did in the first 10 overs. After the 10th over all our bowlers came back strongly. I think the last four overs in the death we were good. We enjoyed the crowd support. We tried to entertain the crowd. We tried to play our best cricket here."

Pakistan will now travel to England and participate in a four-match T20I series against the hosts. The series will commence on May 22 at Headingley, Leeds.

