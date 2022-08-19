[Watch] Mohammad Wasim Jr. clicks selfie with young fan and teases him with a prank of taking away the phone

Mohammad Wasim Jr. has garnered everyone's attention on social media for a hilarious prank on one of his young fans during the match against the Netherlands in Rotterdam on Thursday (August 18).

Pakistan are currently in the Netherlands, battling the Dutch team in a three-match ODI series in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. The Men in Green gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series with a victory on Thursday.

The second ODI of the series took place in Rotterdam, where the visitors registered a comfortable seven-wicket win. A video clip from the first innings of the match has gone viral on social media.

After the 32nd over of the Netherlands innings, Mohammad Wasim decided to interact with the fans near the boundary line. One of his young fans was excited to click a selfie with him, and handed the cricketer a phone to click the photograph. Wasim obliged, but he teased the fan by pretending like he wanted his phone.

The young fan tried to take it back a couple of times, but Wasim took it away from him each time. Eventually, he gave the device back to that kid.

Mohammad Wasim took one wicket in the second ODI against the Netherlands

The Netherlands won the toss and decided to bat first in the second ODI against Pakistan. Bas de Leede and Tom Cooper scored half-centuries, but the other Dutch batters could not contribute much as the Netherlands were all out for 186 runs.

Haris Rauf and Mohammad Nawaz scalped three wickets each for the Pakistan team. Wasim bowled an impressive spell of 1/42. He trapped Tim Pringle in front of his stumps before he could open his account.

Fifties from captain Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Agha Salman powered Pakistan to a seven-wicket win. The third ODI will take place on Sunday, August 21.

