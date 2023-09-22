Mohammed Shami got rid of Australia's Mitchell Marsh in typical fashion in the first over of the ongoing first ODI between India and Australia in Mohali. As a result, the hosts got off to the perfect start to the three-match series.

Shami kept angling the ball into the right-handed batter and targetting the off-stump, despite spraying one wide and getting hit for a boundary on the second ball.

The fourth ball was perfectly pitched on a full length on the off-stump and straightened just enough to take Marsh's outside edge to Shubman Gill at first slip.

You can watch a video of it here:

Expand Tweet

Marsh's wicket was a big blow for Australia. He was in decent form against South Africa in the recent ODIs, top-scoring for Australia with a 71 (56) in a losing cause in the decider on a challenging Johannesburg track.

With the wicket, Shami has again pushed forward his case for the World Cup. He's there in the squad but with Jasprit Bumrah and an in-form Mohammed Siraj already sure-starters, he's often seen as a back-up seamer.

But wickets here would mean he would stay ahead of Prasidh Krishna in the pecking order.

David Warner and Steve Smith steady after Mohammed Shami's early blow

India won the toss and opted to bowl first. Stand-in captain KL Rahul followed the historical success of chasing teams in Mohali.

Since the early wicket, Shami and Bumrah have maintained their tight lines and lengths and created many a play-and-miss from David Warner and Steve Smith.

It has been a good test for a team that has tried to force the run rate in the powerplay. Warner has also been given a second life via a dropped catch by Shreyas Iyer at mid-off on the last ball of the ninth over.

You can catch all the live action here.