[Watch] Mohammed Siraj dismisses Marco Jansen after taking Virat Kohli's advice during 2nd IND vs SA Test 

Veteran Indian batter Virat Kohli appeared to have given a valuable suggestion to Mohammed Siraj to plot the dismissal of South African all-rounder Marco Jansen on Day 1 of the second Test in Cape Town.

After the second ball of the 16th over, Virat Kohli, who was at first slip, made gestures towards Siraj, seemingly asking him to make Jansen play the ball with a fuller length and anticipated that it might catch the batter's outside edge.

Mohammed Siraj abided, and after a couple of balls, he reaped the reward as Kohli's suggestion worked like magic. Jansen departed after edging a full-length off-stump ball to keeper KL Rahul, giving Siraj his fifth wicket.

You can watch the moment in the video below:

Expand Tweet

Team India skittles out South Africa for 55 in the first inning of the 2nd Test courtesy of Mohammed Siraj's 6-wicket haul

South African captain Dean Elgar won the toss and opted to bat first earlier in the morning. It proved to be a poor decision in hindsight. Aiden Markram and Dean Elgar batted watchfully for three overs and tried to weather the new ball onslaught from the Indian pacers.

Mohammed Siraj dismissed Aiden Markram in the fourth over with a brilliant delivery to kick start South Africa's collapse. He wreaked havoc during his lengthy nine-over spell and picked up six wickets to completely dismantle the South African batting line-up.

Jasprit Bumrah and Mukesh Kumar supported him well by picking up two wickets each as India bundled out South Africa for just 55 inside the first session. This is South Africa's lowest total in Test cricket after their readmission. 55 is also the lowest a team has managed to score in an inning against India in Test cricket.

Mohammed Siraj's 6/15 are third-best figures for an Indian bowler on South African soil. Shardul Thakur (7/61) and Harbhajan Singh (7/120) are ahead of him.

Do you think Indian batters can capitalize on this platform and set up a victory for their side in the 2nd Test? Let us know your views in the comments section.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App