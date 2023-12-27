[Watch] Mohammed Siraj gives India relief by cleaning up debutant David Bedingham during IND vs SA 1st Test

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj stepped up and produced a moment of magic for the visitors as he cleaned up South African debutant David Bedingham with an absolute peach of a delivery on Day 2 of the first Test at Centurion.

Bedingham had already put on a century stand with veteran opener Dean Elgar and also scored a half-century on debut. The shoulders of the Indian players had dropped and their body language was flat as the Proteas came within one run of levelling the first innings score.

However, Mohammed Siraj, like he showed in the past, produced a sensational delivery out of the blue and when his team needed it the most. The pacer bowled a fuller delivery that nipped back off the seam and sneaked through the gap between David Bedingham's bat and pad to crash into the middle stump.

Siraj was ecstatic and did his customary celebration, while Bedingham could only react in disbelief. Here's the video of the dismissal:

Mohammed Siraj provides some spark in a rather gloomy Indian bowling performance

When Jasprit Bumrah struck twice in quick succession and had the Proteas 113/3, the visitors would have believed that they were in to pick up more wickets. However, that wasn't to be as both Dean Elgar and David Bedingham began to play their shots with utmost ease.

The pitch had flattened out a bit from Day 1, but the Indian bowlers were also inconsistent in their line and length and gave the two batters some freebies to work with. Apart from Bumrah and to an extent Mohammed Siraj, the visitors were poor with their bowling plans.

South Africa still have five wickets in hand and have taken a lead of 11 runs at Stumps on Day 2. They will want Elgar to bat as long as possible and ensure India do not have a way back into the Test.

