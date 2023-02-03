[Watch] Mohammed Siraj tries to interact with Ravichandran Ashwin in Tamil ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy series

Mohammed Siraj tried to communicate with Ravichandran Ashwin in Tamil in a recent video shared by the Indian all-rounder on his Instagram story.

Siraj recently became the world number one bowler in the ICC ODI Rankings. Ashwin tried to ask him how he felt after achieving the top spot in the ICC Rankings. The Indian pacer gave him a reply in Tamil.

Soon after, when Mohammed Siraj and Ravichandran Ashwin were traveling, the off-spinner asked his teammate the same question in Hindi.

Replying to Ashwin, Siraj said:

"Bohot hi accha lag raha hai. Kabhi socha nahi tha ki number 1 banunga, but feeling good." (I am feeling very good. I had never thought that I would become the world number 1 bowler)."

You can watch the video of the interactions between Mohammed Siraj and Ravichandran Ashwin right here:

Mohammed Siraj and Ravichandran Ashwin have started their practice sessions for Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023

The 2023 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series will begin on February 9 at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. India need to win the series by 3-0, 3-1 or 4-0 to seal a place in the ICC World Test Championship final.

Both Siraj and Ashwin are members of the Indian squad for the upcoming series against the Australian team. The two players were part of the Indian team that made history two years ago in Australia by winning the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series 2-1.

India will be keen to replicate that performance and win another Test series against Australia. After the Nagpur Test, the two teams will head to Delhi, Dharamsala and Ahmedabad for the other three matches.

Australia have not won a single Test series against India since 2014/15. The Aussies will be keen to end the Indian dominance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

Will Ashwin and Siraj help India win another series against Australia? Share your views in the comments below.

Get India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score for 3rd T20I at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest News.

Poll : 0 votes