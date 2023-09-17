[Watch] Mohammed Siraj wreaks havoc with four wickets in one over in IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023 final 

Indian speedster Mohammed Siraj destroyed Sri Lanka’s batting unit during the Asia Cup 2023 final at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, September 17.

The 29-year-old dismissed Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, and Dhananjaya de Silva during the fourth over of Sri Lanka’s innings. It was Siraj’s second over of the game.

Siraj began the over with the dismissal of opener Pathum Nissanka (2 runs off 4 balls) thanks to a spectacular catch from all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja at backward point. The right-arm seamer bowled a length ball that nipped inwards and Nissanka had to play at it. The right-handed batter opened the face of the bat before Jadeja dived to his right to complete a scintillating catch.

The Hyderabad-born pacer then trapped Sadeera Samarawickrama (silver duck) with a fuller-length inswinger in front of the stumps. He also dismissed Charith Asalanka (golden duck) caught out to Ishan Kishan at cover with another full-length delivery outside the off-stump to leave Sri Lanka in tatters.

Before Lanka could recover from fresh blows, Siraj dismissed Dhananjaya de Silva (4 off 2 deliveries) caught behind by wicketkeeper KL Rahul with a wide outswinger.

Watch Mohammed Siraj’s four wickets in an over below:

Siraj soon completed his fifer by taking the wicket of Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka, who was bowled with a yorker. He also became the fastest to complete a fifer (16 balls).

With his fifer, Mohammed Siraj also completed 50 wickets in ODIs (52*). He will now look to carry his form in the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia and the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Jasprit Bumrah strikes before Mohammed Siraj destroys Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka’s decision to bat first against India backfired in the Asia Cup 2023 final.

After Jasprit Bumrah provided the first breakthrough, Mohammed Siraj soon reduced the hosts to 12/6 in 5.4 overs.

The lower order will now look to take the team to a 50+ score. Lanka's lowest-ever ODI total (43 all out) came against South Africa in January 2012. Their lowest total against India is 73 in January 2023.

