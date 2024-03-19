[Watch] Mr Bean’s lookalike Pak Bean attends PSL 2024 final

Mr Bean’s lookalike Pak Bean is present at the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 final between Islamabad United and Multan Sultans at the National Stadium in Karachi on Monday, March 18.

In a video doing the rounds on X (formerly Twitter), Pak Bean was seen posing with his fans in the stands. Watch the video below:

For the unversed, Pakistan comedian Asif Muhammad poses as a doppelganger for the real Mr Bean. The original character was played by renowned actor Rowan Atkinson. The sitcom comprises 15 episodes which were originally aired by ITV from 1990 to 1995.

Pak Bean rose to fame when he landed in a controversy after he performed a routine comedy in Zimbabwe's Harare impersonating the British actor in 2016. The President of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, trolled Pakistan when Zimbabwe beat Pakistan in the 2022 T20 World Cup. He wrote on X:

“What a win for Zimbabwe! Congratulations to the Chevrons. Next time, send the real Mr Bean…”

Multan Sultans set a 160-run target for Islamabad United in PSL 2024 final

A fighting knock from Usman Khan and a late blitz from Iftikhar Ahmed helped Multan Sultans post 159/9 against Islamabad United in their allotted 20 overs. Usman top scored, with 57 runs off 40 balls in an innings featuring one six and seven boundaries.

Iftikhar Ahmed stayed unbeaten on 32 off 20 deliveries, hitting three sixes and as many boundaries. Skipper Mohammad Rizwan also chipped in with a run-a-ball 26.

Imad Wasim starred with the ball for Islamabad United, returning with stunning figures of 5/23, while skipper Shadab Khan picked up three wickets.

In response, Islamabad United were 79/3 after 11 overs, with Martin Guptill (43 off 26) and Azam Khan (three off eight) at the crease. Khusdil Shah dismissed Colin Munro and Agha Salman, while Iftikhar Ahmed took the prized scalp of Shadab Khan.

Multan Sultans, who finished as runners-up in the 2022 and 2023 seasons, are eyeing their second title. Meanwhile, Islamabad United are chasing their third PSL trophy, the first since 2018.

