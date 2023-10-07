[Watch] Mujeeb Ur Rahman forgets his abdomen guard as he walks out to bat in BAN vs AFG at 2023 World Cup

In a hilarious incident, Afghanistan’s Mujeeb Ur Rahman forgot to wear his protective guard as he walked out to bat for their 2023 World Cup game against Bangladesh at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Saturday (October 7).

The right-handed batter only realized it after he reached the crease as one of the teammates rushed to provide him the protective gear – pocket underwear and abdomen guard.

The incident took place in the 35th over after Mehidy Hasan Miraz dismissed Rashid Khan. Mujeeb, however, didn’t last long, as he departed for just one run.

The commentator Simon Doull on-air stressed that protective gear should be the first thing for batters as they get ready to bat.

Sharing the video, the International Cricket Council (ICC) wrote on Instagram:

“Wrong bat? Forgot the gloves? Oh no!”

Watch the clip below:

What happened in the BAN vs AFG 2023 World Cup match?

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and opted to bowl against Afghanistan in their opening 2023 World Cup match on Saturday.

Asked to bat, Afghanistan were bundled out for 156 in 37.2 overs. Shakib and Mehidy Hasan Miraz scalped three wickets apiece, while Shoriful Islam took two wickets. Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman settled for one wicket apiece.

Rahamnullah Gurbaz top scored for Afghanistan, scoring 47 runs off 62 balls, including one six and four half-centuries. Ibrahim Zadram and Azmatullah Omarzai chipped in with identical scores of 22, while Rahmat Shah and captain Hasmatullah Shahidi added 18 runs each to the scorecard.

In response, Bangladesh were 132/3 after 30 overs with Shakib Al Hasan (run-a-ball six) and Najmul Hossain-Shanto (44 off 70) at the crease. Mehidy Hasan Miraz departed after scoring 57 runs off 73 balls, including five boundaries.

Shakib Al Hasan and Co. will next lock horns with defending champions England at the aforementioned venue on October 10.

Afghanistan, meanwhile, are scheduled to play against India at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on October 11.

Follow BAN vs AFG 2023 World Cup live score updates here.