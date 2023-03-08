[Watch] “Mujhe to easy laga” – DC’s Radha Yadav on Deepti Sharma’s stunning catch in WPL 2023

Delhi Capitals spinner Radha Yadav took one of the most stunning catches of the ongoing WPL 2023 when she dismissed UP Warriorz’ Deepti Sharma on Tuesday. Yadav, however, has revealed that it was only a routine catch for her.

Speaking to DC, Yadav said:

“Pata nahi yaar, mujhe to easy laga, pakadna to hai hi dekho (Look, I don’t know, it looked easy to me. I had to complete the catch).”

For the uninitiated, the incident took place in the 11th over bowled by Shikha Pandey. Yadav dived to perfection to complete Deepti’s catch at long-on.

Yadav reckons that half chances are important, which has helped DC win both their first two games. She said:

“We avail the half-chances, other than that everyone possesses the skills.”

"Our captain is very easygoing" - Radha Yadav hails Meg Lanning’s leadership

Radha Yadav has hailed Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning’s captaincy after DC won both their opening games.

On this, she said:

“I think we are doing the small things right like backing and communicating with each other, so we are seeing the results. Our captain Lanning is very easygoing, she backs us really well."

"We have not met previously but we are easily able to support, gel up and understand each other. It’s a big plus point for us. We are enjoying our game.”

For the uninitiated, Lanning recently led Australia to the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023. Overall, she has won five T20 World Cups and two ODI World Cups. She will now look to lift the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL 2023) trophy.

DC recently registered victories against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and UP Warriorz by 60 and 42 runs, respectively. They will next face table-toppers [(in terms of Net Run Rate (NRR)] Mumbai Indians (MI) at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, March 9.

On the personal front, Radha Yadav will look to contribute with the ball after failing to take any wickets in the first two games.

