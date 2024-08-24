[Watch] Nicholas Pooran hit four consecutive sixes off Nandre Burger during WI vs RSA 1st T20I 2024

West Indian wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran went berserk, hitting four consecutive sixes off Nandre Burger in the first T20I of a three-match series against South Africa. The match took place at the Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Friday, August 23.

It was the third ball of the 12th over when Pooran began his onslaught, hitting a six-over long-off. Burger then delivered a full toss that was similarly dispatched out of the park.

Demonstrating his hitting power, Pooran followed up by sending the fifth ball straight down the ground for another six. Burger's next delivery, a full ball on the stumps, was once again hammered over wide long-on for Pooran’s fourth consecutive six.

Trending

Here’s the video of the sixes:

Expand Tweet

The left-handed batter remained not out on 65 from just 26 balls, striking two boundaries and seven sixes, as the West Indies secured an easy victory. Chasing a target of 175, the hosts defeated South Africa by seven wickets with 13 balls to spare.

Tristan Stubbs shines for South Africa before Pooran guides the West Indies to a convincing victory

Asked to bat first, the visitors initially struggled, losing three wickets during the powerplay. Openers Ryan Rickelton and Reeza Hendricks were dismissed for just four runs each and captain Aiden Markram was removed by Matthew Forde for 14 off 10 balls.

Tristan Stubbs, coming in at No. 4, played a stellar innings. Along with Patrick Kruger (44 off 32 balls), he forged a crucial 71-run partnership off 50 balls for the sixth wicket, stabilizing the South African innings. Stubbs scored 76 off 42 balls, including eight boundaries and three sixes, helping the visitors post a total of 174-7 in their 20 overs.

Matthew Forde was the standout bowler for the hosts, taking three wickets. In response, half-centuries from Shai Hope and Nicholas Pooran guided the West Indies to victory.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️