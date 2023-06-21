[Watch] When Shahid Afridi demolished Sri Lanka to help Pakistan lift maiden T20 World Cup in 2009

Pakistan became the second team after India to win the T20 World Cup 14 years ago when they defeated Asian rivals Sri Lanka in the final at Lord's on June 21, 2009.

After their gut-wrenching loss to Team India in the final of the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007, the Men in Green were on a mission in the 2009 edition of the showpiece event.

In the grand finale, Pakistan faced off against a dominant Sri Lankan squad that had been unbeaten right through the tournament, winning all six games. However, the Lankan Lions were no match for their Asian neighbors in the summit clash as Pakistan won by eight wickets with more than an over to spare.

Star all-rounder Shahid Afridi was adjudged the Player of the Match for his spell of 1/20 in four overs, followed by an unbeaten 40-ball 54 in Pakistan's run chase.

Here is a glimpse of the marquee clash:

Led by the legendary batter Younis Khan, Pakistan did not get off to the finest of starts in the tournament, losing to hosts England in their opening fixture by 48 runs. However, they bounced back emphatically by beating the Netherlands by 82 runs to advance to the Super 8s.

The Men in Green lost their opening encounter of the Super Eight stage to Sri Lanka by 19 runs before bouncing back to trounce New Zealand and Ireland to advance to the semi-final.

In the semi-final, a charged-up Pakistan team defeated pre-tournament favorite and the undefeated South Africans in a thriller by seven runs. They followed it up with a victory against the other undefeated team in the tournament, Sri Lanka, in the grand finale.

Team India at the 2009 T20 World Cup

Team India endured a disastrous campaign at the 2009 T20 World Cup.

While their arch-rivals Pakistan had a sensational campaign in the 2009 T20 World Cup, Team India had a tournament to forget, failing to qualify for the final four.

Coming in as the defending World T20 Champions after their magnificent campaign in South Africa two years prior, there were high expectations for the Men in Blue.

However, MS Dhoni's men wilted under the weight of expectations after winning their first two games against Bangladesh and Ireland to advance to the Super 8s.

In the Super Eight stage, India suffered defeats in all three games against West Indies, England, and South Africa to bow out of the competition.

The team has since struggled in T20 World Cups, qualifying for the final only once in the next six tournaments. Their latest campaign ended with a semi-final mauling against England at the Adelaide Oval in November last year.

