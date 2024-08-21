[Watch] Pakistan captain Shan Masood gets animated after watching replay of his controversial dismissal in 1st PAK vs BAN 2024 Test

Pakistan captain Shan Masood looked extremely unhappy while watching the replay of his dismissal on Day 1 of the ongoing opening Test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi on Wednesday, August 21. Masood immediately jumped out of his seat after the ultra-edge showed a spike only after the ball hit the pads and not the bat.

The left-hander couldn’t believe the third umpire’s decision while seemingly explaining to his analysts about the error in judgment. The incident came minutes after Masood was caught behind by Litton Das off Shoriful Islam's bowling in the seventh over. He departed for just six runs off 11 balls.

Watch Shan Masood’s reaction below:

Masood is coming on the back of a good run in the Royal London One-Day Cup. The southpaw amassed 235 runs in six matches with the help of three half-centuries. He was gutted to be dismissed cheaply in the first innings of the opening Test against Bangladesh.

Shan Masood-led Pakistan in early trouble against Bangladesh

The Shan Masood-led side were in early trouble against Bangladesh on Day 1. The hosts lost Abdullah Shafique for just two runs before the skipper perished for six. Babar Azam departing for a two-ball duck further put the team in a spot of bother, leaving Pakistan at 16/3 in 8.2 overs after being asked to bat first.

At the time of writing, they were 29/3 after 10.5 overs, with Saim Ayub and Saud Shakeel at the crease. Shoriful Islam has been the pick of the Bangladesh bowlers so far.

Pakistan have retained Shan Masood as their Test skipper despite losing to Australia by 3-0 in their previous series away from home. They hope to turn their fortunes around in the ongoing Test. Bangladesh too lost their last Test series against Sri Lanka.

The two teams have locked horns 13 times in Tests, with Pakistan winning 12 games, while one match ended in a draw.

Follow the PAK vs BAN 1st Test live score and updates here.

