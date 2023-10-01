[Watch] Pakistan cricketers enjoy team dinner, click pictures with fans in Hyderabad ahead of World Cup

Members of the Pakistan contingent are enjoying great hospitality during their time in India ahead of the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup. The players recently enjoyed a team dinner in Hyderabad, where they relished various local and international cuisines.

The Men in Green reached India on Wednesday, September 27, and have commenced their preparations for the World Cup. They played their first warm-up match against New Zealand on Friday (September 29) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

Pakistan suffered a five-wicket loss in the contest even after scoring a huge total of 345/5. They will face Australia on October 3 at the same venue in their second warm-up contest.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) which showed glimpses of the cricketers having a good time in Hyderabad during their team dinner. They captioned:

Pakistan's complete schedule for the 2023 World Cup

Match 2: October 6 - Pakistan vs Netherlands, Hyderabad, 2.00 pm IST

Match 8: October 10 - Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Hyderabad, 2.00 pm IST

Match 12: October 14 - India vs Pakistan, Ahmedabad, 2.00 pm IST

Match 18: October 20 - Australia vs Pakistan, Bengaluru, 2.00 pm IST

Match 22: October 23 - Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Chennai, 2.00 pm IST

Match 26: October 27 - Pakistan vs South Africa, Chennai, 2.00 pm IST

Match 31: October 31 - Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Kolkata, 2.00 pm IST

Match 35: November 4 - New Zealand vs Pakistan, Bengaluru,10.30 am IST

Match 44: November 11 - England vs Pakistan, Kolkata, 2.00 pm IST

Pakistan's 15-man squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc) Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Hasan Ali.

Traveling reserves: Abrar Ahmed, Zaman Khan, Mohammad Haris.

