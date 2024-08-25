[Watch] Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi spends time with a differently-abled fan ahead of Day 5 of PAK vs BAN 1st Test

A video of Pakistan fast-bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi greeting a differently-abled fan on the sidelines of the Rawalpindi Test against Bangladesh has gone viral on the internet. Pakistan are currently hosting the first of two Tests against Bangladesh at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

After the play ended on Day 4, Afridi spent some time with the fan in the hotel. Earlier, a video of the fan was doing the rounds, with one of his family members asking cricket fans to tag the Pakistan pacer and help the video reach him.

Afridi spent time with the fan and gave him an autograph on a bat. In the video, he also said he would call the fan for all the Lahore Qalandars games while inviting him to watch Day 5 of the ongoing Test match against Bangladesh.

Pakistan Cricket Board took to X (formerly Twitter) and posted a video of the same with the following caption:

"Wholesome interaction 🫶 @iShaheenAfridi fulfills a special fan's request of meeting him 🎥"

You can watch the video of the interaction below:

Shaheen Shah Afridi blessed with a baby boy

Shaheen Shah Afridi in action for Pakistan (File image via Getty)

Pakistan speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi was blessed with a baby boy on Saturday, August 24. He tied the knot with Ansha Afridi in 2023. Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board, Mohsin Naqvi, shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) about the same.

On Saturday, the 24-year-old picked up the wicket of Hasan Mahmud and celebrated with the action of rocking the baby, dedicating it to his newborn son. He had a forgettable spell of bowling as he returned with two wickets while conceding 80 runs in the 30 overs he bowled.

As of this writing, the speedster is batting in the middle with wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan (22 off 26) to help Pakistan knock off the deficit and post a competitive total on the board for the visitors to chase. Pakistan are 108/6 after 36 overs on Day 5 of the first Test.

