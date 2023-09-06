[Watch] Pakistan's Babar Azam gets bamboozled by lack of bounce against Bangladesh in Asia Cup 2023

Pakistan captain Babar Azam had a rather poor outing by his high standards in the Asia Cup 2023 encounter against Bangladesh as he was dismissed for just 17 runs. It has been a belter of a pitch at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, with the lack of bounce perhaps surprising the skipper.

Babar tried to defend a good length delivery from Taskin Ahmed just pitched and nipped back just a fraction. While he had covered the seam movement, the lack of bounce did the trick for Bangladesh as the ball hit the bottom of his bat on its way to the stumps.

Here's a video of the dismissal:

Pakistan in driver's seat despite Babar Azam's failure

Thanks to the good work done by the Pakistan pacers, the hosts are in a comfortable position to win the game against Bangladesh at the time of writing. Haris Rauf (4/19) was the pick of the bowlers as Bangladesh were bundled out for just 193.

It was a rather poor effort from the Bangladesh batters as despite batting first on a seemingly flat pitch, the shot selection was ordinary, to say the least. Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammed Rizwan are at the crease at the time of writing and have Pakistan in a pretty good position in the chase.

With the remaining games being played in Colombo, the Men in Green will be delighted that they will get a proper headstart for the Super Fours phase. They are peaking at the right time with the ODI World Cup next month in India.

Pakistan XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.

Bangladesh XI: Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud