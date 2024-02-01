[Watch] Pakistan's Iftikhar Ahmed and Asad Shafiq involved in an ugly spat in Sindh Premier League match

Pakistani cricketers Iftikhar Ahmed and Asad Shafiq were involved in a heated exchange during a Sindh Premier League fixture on Wednesday, January 31.

Iftikhar, who is plying his trade for Karachi Ghazi, dismissed Larkana Challengers skipper Shafiq in the eighth over of the innings. The spinner was charged up after taking the wicket and gave the opposition captain a fiery send-off.

Shafiq was visibly upset with Iftikhar's action and confronted him. The on-field officials and fielders intervened and separated the two before the matter escalated further.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media, with many fans slamming Iftikhar over his actions.

Iftikhar Ahmed was hit for a six and a four by Asad Shafiq earlier in the over, which may have been the reason behind the aggressive send-off.

Chasing a 161-run target, the Larkana Challengers were bundled out for just 92 runs. Iftikhar bagged three wickets while also scoring 69 runs.

"I am extremely apologetic for my behavior" - Iftikhar Ahmed on heated exchange with Asad Shafiq

Taking to the microblogging platform X, Iftikhar Ahmed shared a post after the match, apologizing to Asad Shafiq.

Iftikhar mentioned that he had also personally apologised to Shafiq following the game and suggested that he should not have reacted in such a manner.

The Pakistani all-rounder wrote:

"I am extremely apologetic for my behaviour in the field today. I shouldn’t have reacted the way I did in the heat of the moment. I’ve apologised to @asadshafiq1986 Bhai in person after the match & have always held great regards for him. We have played a lot of cricket together."

With three wins from five outings, Karachi Ghazi are third in the points table. They comprehensively beat the Larkana Challengers by 68 runs in their final league match of the season.

