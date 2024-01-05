[Watch] Pumped up youngsters and pleased Rohit, Virat in India's behind-the-scenes video after Cape Town win 

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has shared a wholesome behind-the-scenes video from Rohit Sharma and the team's celebrations after the historic seven-wicket win over South Africa in Cape Town.

The video started with two of the team's youngest members Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill celebrating the final runs. Senior members of the squad, Virat Kohli, Rohit, and Jasprit Bumrah, among others, were then seen shaking hands and sharing smiles with the coaching staff.

Cameras then switched to some autograph signings, Kohli sharing his signed jersey with Dean Elgar and chats between the opposing players. Mohammed Siraj was seen entertaining the crowd by imitating his bowling action with the trophy, which was shared after the series was leveled 1-1.

India became the first Asian team to win at the Newlands. The Test lasted just 642 balls, becoming the shortest-ever in history.

South Africa were bowled out for a paltry 55 in the first innings. India put up 153 in the second innings, which saw them start well but lose the last six wickets for zero runs.

Aiden Markram's special century then helped South Africa get some respectability and set India a target of 79 which the visitors chased down in the second session on Day 2.

"One of our best Test match victories" - Rohit Sharma

At the post-match press conference, Rohit said the win was one of India's best in the format and at par with the Gabba win of January 2021 against Australia.

"It'll be one of our best Test match victories. Having not won here in Cape Town [before], obviously this puts it right up there with all the victories that we've had. It's very hard to compare the Test matches that you play because every Test match has its own importance and own relevance," Rohit said.

"The Test match that we won at The Gabba as well. The last test match that was lost by Australia in Brisbane was in 1988, I think. Nearly after 23, 24 years [32 years] we won the Test match there. It kind of became like their fortress. They never lose a test match there," he continued.

"So you can't really rank the Test matches, but this has to be right up there because we had not won here. That shows how important a venue this is for us to come here and perform. I give a lot of credit to our team to put up a performance like that and win the game," Rohit added.

India will now host England for five Tests from January 25.

