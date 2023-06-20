Mayank Agarwal prepped for the upcoming domestic season with a batting session in the nets. It was raining in the area where Agarwal practiced, but the Sunrisers Hyderabad batter did not stop. Instead, he got to face deliveries that got quicker after pitching because of the water on the surface.

The South Zone selection committee named Mayank Agarwal as the vice-captain for the Duleep Trophy 2023-24. Agarwal had a fantastic season with Karnataka in Ranji Trophy last season. He will aim to inch a step closer to the Indian Test squad by performing well in the Duleep Trophy.

To ensure that he is well prepared for the domestic tournament, Agarwal faced a wet tennis ball in the nets. He shared the video of his training on Twitter with the following caption:

"Rain doesn't play a spoilsport if you use it to train yourself."

Mayank Agarwal has not played a Test match for India in the last 15 months

Agarwal was dropped from the Indian Test team's playing XI after the home series against Sri Lanka last year. He was a part of the team that played in the day/night Test match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Although it was a home match, Agarwal managed only 26 runs in two innings.

Shubman Gill has replaced Agarwal as the Indian opener in the format now and has played some fantastic knocks in his short Test career so far. Captain Rohit Sharma and Gill opened the innings for Team India in the recently-concluded ICC World Test Championship final against Australia.

India will start their campaign in the new WTC cycle against West Indies next month. Agarwal will be keen to return to the Indian Test squad and help his nation win their maiden WTC trophy in 2025.

