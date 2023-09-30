[Watch] Rashid Khan speaks Malayalam while interacting with fans in Thiruvananthapuram 

Afghanistan's ace leg-spinner Rashid Khan wowed fans by speaking with them in Malayalam at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

Rashid interacted with a few Indian fans at the stadium, asking them how to say, 'How are you?' in Malayalam. A few from the crowd taught the cricket star and he could be seen repeating the same words. He also shook hands with a few spectators and clicked selfies with them.

You can watch the clip below:

Expand Tweet

Afghanistan were scheduled to play a warm-up match against South Africa at the Greenfield International Stadium on Friday, September 29. However, the game was abandoned due to rain.

Hashmatullah Shahidi and Co. will now face Sri Lanka at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday, October 3.

"I had to do something different, so I developed variations" - Rashid Khan on playing cricket with his cousins

Rashid Khan recently spoke about how he developed variations while growing up. He mentioned that he didn't bowl a lot of traditional leg-spin while playing with his cousins, as it was easy for them to block.

"My speed, my quick wrong 'uns all developed playing at home. If I bowled like a normal wrist spinner it would turn slowly -- my brothers would defend easily. I had to do something different, so I developed variations," Rashid was quoted as saying by The Daily Star.

Rashid Khan is expected to be a pivotal cog for Afghanistan on the spin-friendly Indian pitches in the upcoming World Cup 2023.

With 172 wickets from 94 matches, he is currently the leading wicket-taker for Afghanistan in ODIs. He is also at the top of the chart for his country in the list of highest wicket-takers in T20Is (128 wickets in 81 matches) and Tests (34 wickets in five matches).

Afghanistan will open their World Cup 2023 campaign with a clash against Bangladesh at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on October 7.