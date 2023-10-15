[Watch] Raw emotions and reactions after India's dominant victory against Pakistan in 2023 World Cup match in Ahmedabad

Team India beat Pakistan by seven wickets in the 12th match of the 2023 World Cup on Saturday (October 14) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

It was a festive atmosphere at the stadium from start to end as more than one lakh spectators were in attendance cheering on vociferously and enjoying the high-octane match.

Pakistan batted first and got all-out for 191 in 42.5 overs. Babar Azam (50) and Mohammad Rizwan (49) were the top performers for them in the batting department. India then chased down the target without much difficulty in just 30.3 overs.

Rohit Sharma (86) spearheaded the chase with an aggressive knock. Shreyas Iyer (53*) also hit a fluent half-century and finished the match in style with a four in the end.

Celebrations kicked off in the stands and in the Indian team's dugout following the win. ICC and BCCI took to their Instagram handles to give a glimpse of those moments by sharing videos.

You can watch the reactions of players and fans after the match on Saturday in the videos below:

"I don't think it was a 190 pitch" - Indian captain Rohit Sharma after the victory against Pakistan

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Team India skipper Rohit Sharma applauded the bowling department for restricting Pakistan to 191. He opined that it was a below-par score on the surface.

Reflecting on the performance of bowlers, Rohit said:

"The bowlers were the ones who set the game for us today as well. Restricting them to around 190 was a great effort. I don't think it was a 190 pitch. At one stage we were looking at 280 or 270. They were 155/2. But the way they (bowlers) came back and showed grit tells a lot about the guys who were out there."

On managing the bowlers and his role as captain, he added:

"We've got six individuals who can do the job for us with the ball. It cannot be everyone's day every day. The guy who is having a good day needs to make sure he gets the job done for the team. And obviously my job as the captain is important there as well - to read the conditions, assess who is guy who can trouble the batters. That's my role to figure out who is the right guy who can trouble the batters.

India will next face against Bangladesh in the 2023 World Cup on Thursday (October 19) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.