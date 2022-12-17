[WATCH] Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli take a brilliant relay catch to dismiss Nazmul Hossain Shanto

Excellent reflexes from wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant helped India draw first blood against Bangladesh on Day 4 (Saturday, December 17) of the ongoing Chattogram Test. A delivery from Umesh Yadav finally broke the 124-run partnership between Najmul Hossain Shanto and Zakir Hossain.

The incident took place in the 47th over of the second innings when Shanto edged the ball straight to Virat Kohli at the first slip. He failed to hold onto the catch but luckily the ball deflected towards Rishabh Pant, who completed an excellent relay catch.

You can watch a video of the dismissal below:

The BCCI shared multiple pictures on Twitter of the stunning catch with the caption:

“Umesh Yadav with the breakthrough! A relay catch between Virat and Pant breaks the partnership. Najmul Hossain Shanto departs.”

Shanto departed for 67 off 156 deliveries, including seven boundaries. Chasing 513, he shared a century partnership with Zakir Hossain to frustrate Indian bowlers during the first session.

Rishabh Pant joins Rohit Sharma on records list

Earlier in the first innings, Rishabh Pant – who scored 46 off 45 balls - became the second-fastest batter to reach 50 sixes by an Indian batter in Test cricket.

He achieved the landmark in the 54th innings and is only behind Rohit Sharma (51 innings) on the list. Overall, Shahid Afridi tops the list, having achieved the feat in 46 innings. Pant also completed 4,000 runs in Test cricket.

Meanwhile, centuries from Cheteshwar Pujara (unbeaten 102) and Shubman Gill (110) helped India post 258/2 at the end of their second innings. They extended their lead to 512 on Day 3 before declaring.

Earlier on Day 2, Team India bowled out Bangladesh for 150 runs, with Kuldeep Yadav taking a fifer on his comeback. His excellent spell helped India take a mammoth 254-run lead. The visitors had previously scored 404 in their first innings.

With more than five sessions left in the first Test, KL Rahul and Co. will look to win the game and take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. Both sides will next lock horns in the Mirpur Test, which starts next Thursday, December 22.

A 2-0 series win will improve India’s rankings in the ICC World Test Championship table.

