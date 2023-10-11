[Watch] Ritika Sajdeh celebrates as Rohit Sharma slams fastest World Cup hundred by an Indian in IND vs AFG match

India captain Rohit Sharma starred with the bat against Afghanistan in the 2023 World Cup match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday, October 11.

The right-handed batter smashed a 63-ball century to break former captain Kapil Dev’s four-decade-old record for the fastest century by an Indian at the World Cup. The latter had smashed a 72-ball hundred against Zimbabwe on June 18, 1983.

However, the record for the fastest ton overall at this marquee ICC event is held by Aiden Markram (49 balls), who achieved the landmark against Sri Lanka on October 7.

With his seventh ton at the ODI World Cup, Rohit also broke the legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most hundreds in the ICC event. In addition, Sharma also became only the third Indian batter after Tendulkar and Virat Kohli to amass 1,000 runs in the 50-over tournament.

In the 17th over of India’s run-chase bowled by Mohammad Nabi, Rohit smashed a four and then followed it up with a single to bring up his century. His redemption came after departing for a duck in India’s opening World Cup game against Australia, which the Men in Blue won by six wickets.

In a video shared by the International Cricket Council (ICC), Rohit can be seen raising his bat to soak in the applause for his record-breaking ton. Rohit’s better half Ritika Sajdeh was also seen giving a standing ovation and clapping with a big smile on her face.

Watch Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh's celebrations below:

Rohit Sharma lead India's run-chase after Afghanistan post 272/8 in 50 overs

A clinical batting performance from Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi and Azmatullah Omarzai helped them post 272/8 in their allotted 50 overs. Shahidi top scored with 80 runs off 88 balls, including one six and eight boundaries. Azmatullah Omarazai also chipped in with 62 off 69 deliveries, including four sixes and two fours.

Jasprit Bumrah emerged as the pick of the bowlers, finishing with figures of 4/39, while Hardik Pandya picked up two wickets. Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav also picked up one wicket apiece.

In response, Team India were 194/1 after 23.2 overs, with Rohit (129) and Kohli (nine) at the crease.

Ishan Kishan departed after scoring run-a-ball 47 as Rashid Khan provided the first breakthrough for Afghanistan.

Having defeated Australia in their last game, Rohit Sharma and Co. will look for consecutive wins ahead of the India vs Pakistan match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14.

