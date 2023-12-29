[Watch] Rohit Sharma appreciates and pats Virat Kohli after his valiant 76 (82) in 2nd innings of 1st IND vs SA Test

Team India captain Rohit Sharma was seen acknowledging his teammate Virat Kohli's valiant knock of 76 (82) in 2nd innings of the Boxing Day Test against South Africa. Kohli's knock went in vain as South Africa won the match comprehensively by innings and 32 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the 2-match Test series.

After India struggled their way to 245 in the first innings, South Africa batted brilliantly and put on a show to score a big total of 408 on a tricky surface. Lack of discipline from Indian bowlers helped them, as Dean Elgar (185), Marco Jansen (84*), and Bedingham (56) took full toll with fine knocks.

India then began their second innings on Day 3 with a deficit of 163 runs. Virat Kohli stood alone at the end and battled against a hostile South African pace attack, while the rest of the Indian batters surrendered meekly without a fight. Kohli eventually departed in the 35th over as the final wicket to end the formalities and misery for the Indian team.

Kohli got a standing ovation from his teammates in the dressing room after his knock as he scored more than half of the team's runs (131) in the innings. Rohit Sharma led the way by clapping and patting Virat Kohli on the back as he entered the dressing room after his dismissal.

You can watch the moment in the video below:

Expand Tweet

At times, oppositions play better than us and win matches: Rohit Sharma

At the post-match press conference after the conclusion of the 2nd Test, Rohit Sharma accepted that his team's performance was below par in the match. However, he remained optimistic about a turnaround of fortunes in the next Test. Rohit Sharma said:

"Yes, we had a performance like this here. But, don't forget, what we did in Australia and England. In Australia, we won the series, there our batters stepped up. In England, we drew a series, we shone with both bat and ball. These type of performances happen. It's not that we don't know how to bat outside India. At times, oppositions play better than us and win matches. I think that's what happened here."

He added:

"It's not like the opposition batted 110 overs, and we didn't bat as many putting together both innings. In the last four tours outside India, go and see our records.”

India will hope to make a strong comeback and draw the series when they face off against South Africa in the second Test in Cape Town on January 3.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App