[WATCH] Rohit Sharma sweats it out in the gym ahead of Asia Cup 2023

Indian captain Rohit Sharma shared a video of himself sweating it out in the gym on Friday ahead of the Asia Cup, which will begin on August 31.

In a video shared on Instagram, he can be seen doing some stretching and a bit of medium-intensity weight lifting and having a bit of fun with the people around him. The 36-year-old also clicked a few photos with youngsters.

You can watch it here:

Rohit has been on a break since the recent three-match ODI series against West Indies, where he played just the first match. Hardik Pandya, who is leading India in the ensuing five T20Is against the Windies, will also be the team's captain in the three-match T20I series against Ireland in Rohit's absence.

Rohit looked in good touch in the first ODI, scoring 80 (143) to follow up on his 240 runs from three innings at an average of 80 in the Tests against West Indies.

Still, the Asia Cup will be a big test for him, both in terms of personal and team form ahead of the ODI World Cup.

"No one is an automatic selection, even I am not" - Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma recently spoke about team selections for the next few months and clarified that in his team no one, including him, is undroppable.

“No one is an automatic (selection), even I am not," he said during a LaLiga event in Mumbai. "We have this thing where nobody is guaranteed a spot. We cannot say that ‘you are there after all’ or things like that. Yes, some players know that they are going to play but at this point in time, playing three ODIs in the West Indies was a good opportunity to look at a few guys. In the Asia Cup, again, we will face good opposition."

The right-handed batter recently arrived in Mumbai from the US, where he launched a cricket academy called CricKingdom.