[Watch] Rohit Sharma and VVS Laxman engage in intense discussions ahead of 1st T20I vs England

Team India captain Rohit Sharma and VVS Laxman were seen having an intense chat ahead of the first T20I against England at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Thursday. Laxman will be in charge of the side for the series opener after which Rahul Dravid will take over.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a short clip where the cricketers were seen undergoing their last-minute drills ahead of the series. Rohit, who has recently recovered from COVID-19, had a go at the nets and looked in decent touch.

The BCCI captioned the post:

"All set for the T20Is. LIVE action starts in a few hours! #TeamIndia | #ENGvIND."

With plenty of options available on the roster, the management will be in a spot to pick the playing XI for the first game.

The Indian captain also gave a pep talk to the players inside the huddle as the Men in Blue look to shrug off their Test defeat and shift focus to the limited-overs games.

"I'm happy I'm standing back on my feet" - Rohit Sharma

Rohit missed the fifth Test against England at Edgbaston after testing positive for COVID-19. He had to remain in isolation for five days and resumed training only a few days before.

The talismanic batter is ecstatic to return to action and is looking forward to the white-ball games. Addressing reporters on the eve of the first T20I, he said:

"A couple of days I was struggling a little bit, but I'm happy I'm standing back on my feet nice and healthy as I look forward to this T20 series followed by the ODI series. It's always nice to get back and get back playing, that's the most important thing. I'm excited to be on the field and getting along with the boys."

Rohit Sharma, who endured a difficult time in IPL 2022, scoring only 268 runs in 14 games, will look to hit the straps and lead the team from the front against England.

