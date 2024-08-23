[Watch] Saim Ayub strikes in his first over; gets the wicket of Shakib Al Hasan in PAK vs BAN 2024 1st Test

Pakistan opener Saim Ayub picked up the wicket of Shakib Al Hasan in the first over he bowled on Day 3 of the first Test against Bangladesh on Friday, August 23rd. The Test match is being played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The dismissal took place on the fourth ball of the 73rd over. Ayub was handed the ball to roll his arm over and he was hit for a boundary off the very first delivery he bowled. After a couple of dot balls, Shakib mistimed a stroke and chipped one towards covers, where Shan Masood took a catch, helping Ayub get his first Test wicket.

Shakib became the fifth Bangladeshi batter to be dismissed on Day 3. He was dismissed cheaply for 15 runs off 16 balls, leaving Bangladesh on 218/5.

Bangladesh lose 5 wickets on Day 3 of PAK vs BAN 1st Test

Teammates gather around to celebrate Saim Ayub's first Test wicket (Image credits: @TheRealPCB on X)

After being asked to bat first on Day 1 of the first Test, Pakistan put up a score of 448/6, courtesy of big scores from Mohammad Rizwan (171*), Saud Shakeel (141) and a half-century from Saim Ayub (56).

Pakistan declared after putting on a good score as Day 2 of the Test ended with Bangladesh having to bat through 12 overs before bad light stopped play.

Day 3 of the Test match saw Pakistan's bowlers in action. Naseem Shah managed to get the first Bangladeshi wicket, scalping Zakir Hasan, while Khurram Shahzad dismissed Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto.

A 94-run stand between Shadman Islam (93) and Mominul Haque (50) brought some stability before Shahzad struck again, dismissing Haque just after his half-century.

Soon after Shadman Islam was dismissed, Shakib Al Hasan became Saim Ayub's first Test wicket. At the moment, Mushfiqur Rahim (42*) and Litton Das (27*) are batting in the middle. Bangladesh are on 269/5 after 84 overs and trail by 179 runs.

